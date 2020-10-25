WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

706 FPUS56 KPDT 250743

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-251115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 26.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34.

Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

$$

WAZ027-251115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 25. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

34 to 39.

$$

WAZ028-251115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 27. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

36 to 41.

$$

WAZ029-251115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

38 to 43.

$$

WAZ030-251115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

WAZ520-251115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 24. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

WAZ521-251115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1243 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 26 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

36 to 41.

$$

