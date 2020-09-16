WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 47 to 52. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 48 to 54. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 47 to 52. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 78 to 83. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82. Lows

49 to 54.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 49 to 54. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 55.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

46 to 54.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 45 to 52. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through

the day. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 72 to

77.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day. Breezy. Highs 69 to

74. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 72 to 78.

_____

