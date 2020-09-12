WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 87.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows 52 to 57. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 88.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to

60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky and hazy. Highs 86 to 91. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 55 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 82.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 59. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 47 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 76 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 48 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky and hazy. Highs 76 to 82.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to

53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 74 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 72 to 77.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

223 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 85.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to

57. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 81.

