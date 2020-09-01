WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer, hazy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, hazy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 86 to 92.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
90 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
88 to 93.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer, hazy. Highs 91 to 96. West wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 93 to 98.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 95 to
100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 92 to
100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs
89 to 94.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 58 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs
91 to 96.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 58 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs
89 to 94.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 82 to
90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.
Highs 79 to 86.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows
54 to 60.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.
Highs 86 to 93.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs
86 to 91.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
149 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows
58 to 64.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 58 to 63.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
