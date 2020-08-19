WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

763 FPUS56 KPDT 190647

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-191115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

56. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

81 to 86.

$$

WAZ027-191115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

84 to 89.

$$

WAZ028-191115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

54 to 61.

$$

WAZ029-191115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

54 to 61.

$$

WAZ030-191115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

51 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows 50 to

57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 59.

$$

WAZ520-191115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

$$

WAZ521-191115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1147 PM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West wind

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 79 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 82 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

81 to 86.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather