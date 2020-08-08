WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

80 to 85.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

83 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

84 to 89.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

310 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 20 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

79 to 84.

