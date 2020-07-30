WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

_____

382 FPUS56 KPDT 301059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-302300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain. Lows 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

91 to 96. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

64. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

WAZ027-302300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain through the night. Lows 70 to 76.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

66. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

85 to 94.

$$

WAZ028-302300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain. Lows 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

66. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 89 to

94.

$$

WAZ029-302300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain. Lows 70 to 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 88 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 88 to

93.

$$

WAZ030-302300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain. Lows 67 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 67 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 72 to

81.

$$

WAZ520-302300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late

in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

$$

WAZ521-302300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of dry thunderstorms with little or no rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms

with little or no rain in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 85 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

