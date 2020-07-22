WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

159 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 84. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

93 to 98.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

98 to 103.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 75 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 83. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

86 to 91.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 58. West wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 84. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

91 to 97.

