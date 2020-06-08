WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

WAZ026-081115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ027-081115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 49 to

54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ028-081115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 51 to

56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 77 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 50 to 55.

WAZ029-081115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 51 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ030-081115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Snow level 5200 feet. Lows 33 to 39. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5300 feet in the morning. Highs

49 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 60. Lows 39 to 46.

WAZ520-081115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy.

Lows 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

56 to 61. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to

51. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 67. Lows 42 to 47.

WAZ521-081115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1205 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 48 to

53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 72. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 73.

