WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

244 FPUS56 KPDT 021058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

$$

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

$$

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

$$

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to

49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

48 to 54.

$$

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather