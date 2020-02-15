WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

084 FPUS56 KPDT 150727

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

WAZ026-151215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to

47. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ027-151215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1800 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

53. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

WAZ028-151215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

54. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

47 to 52. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 48 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ029-151215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 1800 feet in the morning. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 1900 feet. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 1800 feet in

the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ030-151215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. New snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows 22 to 29. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 30 to 36. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Breezy. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

29 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 38. Lows

17 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41.

Lows 23 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

WAZ520-151215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 1800 feet. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

43. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2400 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 46. Lows

21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs 43 to 49.

WAZ521-151215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1127 PM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2100 feet increasing to 2900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West

wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

level 1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy.

Snow level 1800 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

42 to 47. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 48. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

