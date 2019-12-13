WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

724 FPUS56 KPDT 130743

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-131215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 25. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows

21 to 26. Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ027-131215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ028-131215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

40.

WAZ029-131215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ030-131215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread snow showers and numerous showers.

Windy. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow level

3700 feet. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Snow level 3800 feet. Highs 32 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs

29 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ520-131215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers mainly near the Cascade crest. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Snow with possible

rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

35 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 2200 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ521-131215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1143 PM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.

Lows 33 to 38. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.

