WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
WAZ026-262300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to
55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Highs
41 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 50. Lows
18 to 23.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
48 to 53.
WAZ027-262300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 26 to 31. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 22 to 27.
Highs 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows
18 to 23.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
50 to 55.
WAZ028-262300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 50 to 55. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs
43 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 50.
Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.
WAZ029-262300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to
52. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to
26. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
48 to 53.
WAZ030-262300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Much
colder. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 29. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 21 to 28. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.
Highs 33 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 29. Highs
38 to 43.
WAZ520-262300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 48 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. Highs
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 48.
Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.
WAZ521-262300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 19 to
24.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 47.
Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.
