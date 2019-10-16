WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

918 FPUS56 KPDT 161059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon,

then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Wind

light and variable becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

62. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 64. Lows 43 to 48.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 4700 feet overnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5100 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to

53.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

50 to 56. Lows 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56.

West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59.

$$

_____

