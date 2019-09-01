WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 84 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Highs

69 to 76.

WAZ520-012300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

