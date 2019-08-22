WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

849 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs 84 to

91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

88 to 93.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

90 to 95.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows 53 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

90 to 95.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 53 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

89 to 94.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

69 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

74 to 80.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

