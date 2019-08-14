WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

_____

766 FPUS56 KPDT 140932

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

WAZ026-142315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 83 to 91.

$$

WAZ027-142315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

56 to 62.

$$

WAZ028-142315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

85 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

57 to 62.

$$

WAZ029-142315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ030-142315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ520-142315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ521-142315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

232 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 58. West wind

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

59. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

_____

