WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

886 FPUS56 KPDT 112156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-121100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

WAZ027-121100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

83 to 88.

WAZ028-121100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

54 to 60. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

84 to 89.

WAZ029-121100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

52 to 59. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

84 to 89.

WAZ030-121100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

WAZ520-121100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Lows 44 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ521-121100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

78 to 83.

