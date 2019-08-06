WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hazy. Highs 85 to 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 90. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 73 to

78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

