WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

855 FPUS56 KPDT 221058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the city of Ellensburg

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the city of Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

83 to 88.

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 51 to

56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to

50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 42 to 51.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 43 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 49. Highs 65 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the city of Goldendale

358 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

63 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

