WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

WAZ026-201115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the city of Ellensburg

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

WAZ027-201115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the city of Yakima

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early. Lows 48 to 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

WAZ028-201115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Lows 47 to 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to

80. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

WAZ029-201115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Lows 44 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

WAZ030-201115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Lows 37 to 43. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 67.

WAZ520-201115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

WAZ521-201115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the city of Goldendale

1059 PM PDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

