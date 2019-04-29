WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

090 FPUS56 KPDT 291059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-292300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

around 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 68 to 74.

WAZ027-292300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 72 to 78.

WAZ028-292300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 73 to 80.

WAZ029-292300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 68 to 76.

WAZ030-292300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Highs

54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ520-292300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 63 to 69.

WAZ521-292300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

