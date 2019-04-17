WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
_____
425 FPUS56 KPDT 171059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-172300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to
52. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs
59 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
WAZ027-172300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to
55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to
70.
$$
WAZ028-172300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
$$
WAZ029-172300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 53 to 58.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
WAZ030-172300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 5300 feet in the morning. Highs 48 to 55. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A chance of showers. Lows
32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
51 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 33 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
$$
WAZ520-172300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
54 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 49. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
34 to 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
34 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
WAZ521-172300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs 57 to 62. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
56 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs
56 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 58 to 64.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather