WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 39. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

