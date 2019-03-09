WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-091215-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 8 to
13. Wind light and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 34 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Wind light and
variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 21. South wind
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to
32.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46.
Lows 21 to 26.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ027-091215-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to 22. Wind light and
variable becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 18 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 34 to 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Southeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46.
Lows 24 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
39 to 44.
WAZ028-091215-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 18 to 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 39. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
27 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
WAZ029-091215-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 34 to 39. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
26 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
39 to 44.
WAZ030-091215-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 12 to 17. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
27 to 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. A chance of snow.
Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.
Highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs
36 to 41.
WAZ520-091215-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 15 to 20.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 38.
Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 15 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 36 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 22 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 44.
WAZ521-091215-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1126 PM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 21.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 15 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to
32.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 44.
Lows 22 to 27.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows
23 to 28.
