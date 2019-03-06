WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

582 FPUS56 KPDT 060808

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-061215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to 24.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

16 to 21.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ027-061215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. New snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ028-061215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. New snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows 23 to 28. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with light freezing rain and light sleet likely

in the morning, then light freezing rain, snow, light sleet and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level 400 feet. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Highs 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, rain likely and a chance of

light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

700 feet in the evening. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ029-061215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain and light sleet

likely. Not as cold. New snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain, snow, light sleet likely and

rain in the morning, then rain, light freezing rain, light sleet

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2400 feet in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Highs

31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and a chance of light freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

$$

WAZ030-061215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. New snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

4400 feet in the evening. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to

21. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 33. Lows 14 to 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

WAZ520-061215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 34.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to

23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 16 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Highs

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ521-061215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1208 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. New snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 34.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 38. Lows

18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather