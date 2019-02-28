WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

438 FPUS56 KPDT 280250

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

WAZ026-281215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 16 to 21.

Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Highs

27 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows

9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ027-281215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 16 to 21. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

31 to 36.

$$

WAZ028-281215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows

13 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14.

Highs 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

WAZ029-281215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows

13 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14.

Highs 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 29 to 35.

$$

WAZ030-281215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 17 to 22. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs 24 to 29. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

Lows 11 to 16.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 26.

Lows 5 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

$$

WAZ520-281215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 34. Lows

13 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13. Highs

26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

WAZ521-281215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

650 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 14 to 19. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows

13 to 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. Highs

24 to 29.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13. Highs

25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

$$

_____

