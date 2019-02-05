WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

WAZ026-060015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 31. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 16. Highs 24 to 29.

WAZ027-060015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to

22. Highs 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 22 to 27. Lows 11 to 16.

WAZ028-060015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 12 to

17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 14. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 28. Lows

13 to 18.

WAZ029-060015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then isolated

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 27. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 12 to 17. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 26. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 14. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of snow. Lows 12 to 19. Highs 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

WAZ030-060015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then scattered

snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 16 to 21. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

8 to 13. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 14 to 19. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20. Highs 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 17. Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

WAZ520-060015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then isolated

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 25 to 30. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13. Wind light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

snow. Lows 9 to 14. Highs 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

WAZ521-060015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

753 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then isolated snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

24 to 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 23 to 28. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to

21. Highs 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 21 to 28. Lows 9 to 14.

