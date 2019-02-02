WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

_____

607 FPUS56 KPDT 020441

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-021215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

mid-evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

WAZ027-021215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

mid-evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, colder. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 38.

$$

WAZ028-021215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the mid-evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to

38. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, colder. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to

36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

WAZ029-021215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow

level 1700 feet. Lows 31 to 36. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to

29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

WAZ030-021215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. New snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 5200 feet. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5400 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

8 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 21 to

26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to

29.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 21. Highs 25 to 30.

$$

WAZ520-021215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the mid-evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 29. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to

34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 30 to 36. Lows 17 to 23.

$$

WAZ521-021215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

841 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the mid-evening. Lows

33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 36.

$$

_____

