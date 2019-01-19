WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

WAZ026-191215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 43. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 33. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ027-191215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 46. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ028-191215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ029-191215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 44. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2400 feet

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

30 to 35.

WAZ030-191215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4900 feet overnight.

Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 38 to 43.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 4900 feet decreasing to 4300 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to

3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 28. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Highs

36 to 41.

WAZ520-191215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a chance of snow. Snow level 2700 feet

decreasing to 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Snow level 2600 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

38 to 43.

WAZ521-191215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

808 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2800 feet. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

