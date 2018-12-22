WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

199 FPUS56 KPDT 221619 AAA

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

WAZ026-230030-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and variable becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ027-230030-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and

variable becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

1100 feet. Lows 29 to 34. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 1900 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ028-230030-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

35 to 40.

WAZ029-230030-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Snow

level 2100 feet. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 28 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ030-230030-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night. Breezy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain likely overnight. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 25 to 32.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 32 to 37. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 25. Highs 27 to 32.

WAZ520-230030-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs

32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow level 1600 feet. Lows

27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2300 feet in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of snow in the evening, then

rain with snow likely overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

WAZ521-230030-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

819 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

