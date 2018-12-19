WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
WAZ026-191215-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Wind
light and variable becoming east around 5 mph overnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
overnight. Snow level 1900 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 26 to
31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to
42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to
42.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
28 to 33.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 42.
WAZ027-191215-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows
26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to
33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to
45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ028-191215-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows
28 to 33.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ029-191215-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.
South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to
34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to
47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
39 to 44.
WAZ030-191215-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.
Lows 29 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3600 feet
increasing to 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Breezy. Snow level 5100 feet. Highs 39 to 45. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Breezy. Snow
level 4900 feet decreasing to 3400 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 30.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 36.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
31 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 38.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain.
Lows 24 to 31. Highs 32 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
24 to 30.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs
29 to 35.
WAZ520-191215-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain
likely overnight. Snow level 2200 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32.
West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 23 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain.
Highs 34 to 39.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
27 to 32.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
35 to 40.
WAZ521-191215-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1130 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Breezy.
Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
overnight. Snow level 2800 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to
33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to
43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
29 to 34.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 38 to 43.
$$
