WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
946 FPUS56 KPDT 161557
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-170015-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow in the morning, then widespread
rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
1800 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. South wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 36 to 41.
$$
WAZ027-170015-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to
38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to
44.
$$
WAZ028-170015-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
$$
WAZ029-170015-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 48 to 55. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.
South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ030-170015-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 39 to 44. South
wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely and snow
overnight. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
5400 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 20 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4600 feet. Highs 36 to
42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow overnight. Windy. Snow level
4300 feet increasing to 4900 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 36. South
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to
37.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to
38.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
$$
WAZ520-170015-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow in the morning, then widespread
rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
34 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to
41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 23 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to
39.
$$
WAZ521-170015-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
757 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 42.
$$
_____
