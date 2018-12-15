WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows 31 to 36.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 54. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.
South wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to
47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs
42 to 47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows
35 to 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to
52. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to
41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then
snow and rain likely overnight. Windy. New snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 32. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35.
South wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5300 feet
in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 37. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 38 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to
36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows 26 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
33 to 38.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet decreasing to
2300 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs 35 to 40. South wind around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows 29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 32 to 37. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to
41.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
706 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Snow level 2600 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
