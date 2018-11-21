WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

_____

020 FPUS56 KPDT 211747 AAB

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-220015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain

midday, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ027-220015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain

midday, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

41. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ028-220015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle and a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ029-220015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy

freezing fog midday. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

overnight. Not as cool. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

WAZ030-220015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5200 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4700 feet increasing to

5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely overnight. Windy. Snow level 4600 feet decreasing to

3800 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 41. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ520-220015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely and a chance of light freezing rain

midday, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 25 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

WAZ521-220015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain

and light freezing rain midday, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

_____

