WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
020 FPUS56 KPDT 211747 AAB
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-220015-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain
midday, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to
39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the
south overnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
overnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
$$
WAZ027-220015-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain
midday, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to
41. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
$$
WAZ028-220015-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle and a
slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast overnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
$$
WAZ029-220015-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy
freezing fog midday. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 44.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog
overnight. Not as cool. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to
46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.
$$
WAZ030-220015-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with
a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Snow level
4500 feet increasing to 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to
47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Snow level 5200 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4700 feet increasing to
5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and
rain likely overnight. Windy. Snow level 4600 feet decreasing to
3800 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain
in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 41. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to
36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 33 to 38.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to
40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
WAZ520-220015-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely and a chance of light freezing rain
midday, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs
41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 25 to 31.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.
$$
WAZ521-220015-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
947 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain
and light freezing rain midday, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather