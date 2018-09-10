WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 73. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 75 to 81.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79.

Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

62 to 68.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

45 to 50.

