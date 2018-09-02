WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
403 FPUS56 KPDT 021610
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-022300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 80 to 86.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows
46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
$$
WAZ027-022300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 87. West
wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to
59. Highs 84 to 89.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows
48 to 53.
$$
WAZ028-022300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs
82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
60. Highs 84 to 89.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows
54 to 59.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ029-022300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs
84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows
51 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
WAZ030-022300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
63 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
72 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
Highs 70 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 56 to 66.
$$
WAZ520-022300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs
79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 67 to 74. Lows 42 to 48.
$$
WAZ521-022300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
910 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 83. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke in the late evening and overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 79 to 85.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows
47 to 52.
$$
_____
