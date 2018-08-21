WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

050 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 85 to 90. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 58.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 96.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. North wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to

96. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Highs 87 to 92. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 49 to 54.

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to

96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

58. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 89.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 62.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to

94. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows

59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 75 to 82. Lows 51 to 56.

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 78.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to

83. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows

54 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 71 to 80. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

64 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53. Highs 59 to 67.

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 57.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to

91. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Hazy in the morning. Highs

74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 68 to 75.

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 62.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to

92. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows

53 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Highs 79 to 84. West

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

48 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

