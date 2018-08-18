WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

_____

866 FPUS56 KPDT 181058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Hazy in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to

63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

56 to 62. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to

66. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97.

West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

58 to 65. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 64. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Hazy in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to

66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

60 to 67. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 94 to

99. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

54 to 59.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 66. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Hazy in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to

66. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 96.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

61 to 66. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 92 to

97. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

54 to 59.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 62. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Hazy in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 87. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Hazy and patchy smoke through the night. Lows 58 to

63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hazy and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 76 to 84.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 55 to

61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to

60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

54 to 59. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 84 to

89. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows

45 to 51.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to

66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 94.

North wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

$$

_____

