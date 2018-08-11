WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

678 FPUS56 KPDT 110304

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-111115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows 66 to

71. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 90 to

95.

$$

WAZ027-111115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. West wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 93 to

98.

$$

WAZ028-111115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Hazy

through the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Hazy in the

morning. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 96 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 94 to

99.

$$

WAZ029-111115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Hazy

through the night. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Hazy in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 93 to

98.

$$

WAZ030-111115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke in the evening. Hazy through the

night. Cooler. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Hazy in the morning. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 55. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 78 to

86.

$$

WAZ520-111115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 58. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

WAZ521-111115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

804 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Hazy and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 58 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 89 to

94.

$$

_____

