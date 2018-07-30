WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Patchy smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. North wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the morning.
Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight.
Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs
77 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Highs
81 to 89.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 104 to 109.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 68 to 73.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the morning.
Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight.
Lows 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
87 to 92.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Patchy smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 68 to 73.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke through the day.
Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 86 to 94.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 58 to
63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Patchy smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 68 to 73.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 103 to 108.
South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 83 to 92.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to
62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Patchy smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy
and patchy smoke. Lows 63 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 97.
Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Hazy and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 62 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs 70 to
78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs 66 to
75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 68 to
77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs
72 to 80.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 97 to 102.
North wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 65.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 61. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
54. Highs 69 to 77.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
48 to 54.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...Record High Temperatures Possible today...
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 101 to 106. North
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 73.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke in the morning.
Highs 95 to 101. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows
54 to 59.
