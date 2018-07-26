WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 58 to

63.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 65 to

70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

89 to 95.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 52 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 55 to

60.

