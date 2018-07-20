WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

863 FPUS56 KPDT 201058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 92 to

97.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

93 to 101.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

95 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 63 to

68.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Wind light and variable becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

65. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

84 to 93.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 59 to

67.

$$

_____

