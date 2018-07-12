WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
WAZ026-121115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the west overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 56 to
65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 88 to
93.
WAZ027-121115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 96 to
102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to
98.
WAZ028-121115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows
60 to 66.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 61 to
66.
WAZ029-121115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows
60 to 67.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows
62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
WAZ030-121115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Wind light and variable
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. South wind around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.
Highs 78 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.
WAZ520-121115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. South wind around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 83 to
91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.
WAZ521-121115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
753 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs
87 to 97.
