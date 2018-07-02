WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

528 FPUS56 KPDT 021058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around

45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Wind light and

variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

78 to 83.

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 59 to

64.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

81 to 86.

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 78. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

64 to 73.

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 59 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

72 to 78.

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

