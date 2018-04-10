WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

049 FPUS56 KPDT 100454

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-101115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 61.

North wind around 5 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 35. Highs 54 to 59.

$$

WAZ027-101115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to

41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

WAZ028-101115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. West

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

WAZ029-101115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

59 to 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to

44. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

$$

WAZ030-101115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

30 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4200 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 32. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

41 to 46.

$$

WAZ520-101115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. East wind around 5 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2800 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

48 to 53.

$$

WAZ521-101115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

954 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 35 to

40. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2800 feet

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast