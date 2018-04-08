WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

WAZ026-091100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 56. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

WAZ027-091100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

WAZ028-091100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

WAZ029-091100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ030-091100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers and scattered

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain and

snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 4800 feet decreasing to 4200 feet overnight. Lows

29 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Highs

37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

WAZ520-091100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

59. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ521-091100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

