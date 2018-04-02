WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

301 FPUS56 KPDT 021058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

48 to 53. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 33 to 38. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. West wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

overnight. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 32 to 40. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 19 to 24. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet

increasing to 5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 35 to

42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 30 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.

$$

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to

48. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast