WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 257 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft, rising to 8 to 10 ft late this afternoon through Monday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 7 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 7 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 745 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.