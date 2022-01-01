WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

247 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Seas are expected to remain 8 ft or less today. There may be some

breakers during the very strong ebb around 6 PM this evening.

